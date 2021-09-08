Reviewing American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) & Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF)

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A American Homes 4 Rent 12.45% 2.41% 1.58%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Keppel DC REIT and American Homes 4 Rent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel DC REIT 1 1 2 0 2.25 American Homes 4 Rent 0 6 6 1 2.62

Keppel DC REIT currently has a consensus target price of $1.99, indicating a potential upside of 4.74%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus target price of $43.21, indicating a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Keppel DC REIT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Keppel DC REIT is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and American Homes 4 Rent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Homes 4 Rent $1.18 billion 11.28 $140.37 million $1.16 35.62

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel DC REIT.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Keppel DC REIT on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio comprises 19 data centres strategically located in key data centre hubs. With an aggregate lettable area of approximately 2,089,085 sq ft, the portfolio spans 12 cities in eight countries across Asia Pacific and Europe. Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd (Keppel T&T), the Sponsor of the REIT, has also granted Rights of First Refusal (ROFR) to the REIT for future acquisition opportunities of its data centre assets. The REIT is managed by Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd.. Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital) has a 50% interest in the Manager, with the remaining interest held by Keppel T&T. Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with assets under management comprising real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets. The Manager's key objectives are to provide the REIT's Unitholders with regular and stable distributions, as well as achieve long-term growth while maintaining an optimal capital structure.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

