REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Down to $17.06

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $16.20. REV Group shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 5,053 shares trading hands.
REVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.
The firm has a market cap of $933.58 million, a P/E ratio of 171.56 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.
In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 19,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,366,714.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after buying an additional 2,363,758 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after buying an additional 906,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 457,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.
REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)
REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.
Featured Article: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.