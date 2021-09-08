REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Down to $17.06

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $16.20. REV Group shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 5,053 shares trading hands.

REVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

The firm has a market cap of $933.58 million, a P/E ratio of 171.56 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 19,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,366,714.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after buying an additional 2,363,758 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after buying an additional 906,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 457,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

