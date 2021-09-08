Requisite Capital Management LLC Buys 7,532 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners comprises about 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 21,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,310. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 3.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

WES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

