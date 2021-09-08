Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives €39.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €39.58 ($46.57).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

RNO stock opened at €29.74 ($34.98) on Friday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.77.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

