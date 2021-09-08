Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Trading Down 1.3%

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,993,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,631,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLFTF)

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.