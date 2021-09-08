Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Shares Sold by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC lessened its stake in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Reliant Bancorp accounts for about 2.9% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JCSD Capital LLC owned about 0.71% of Reliant Bancorp worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:RBNC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.59. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,723. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $471.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.