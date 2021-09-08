Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $21,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $6,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after acquiring an additional 811,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $149.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

