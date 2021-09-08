Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $980,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 235.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 181.1% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $134.72 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $137.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

