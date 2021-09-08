Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $939,000 Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.