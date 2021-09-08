Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after buying an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $3,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $209.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

