Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total transaction of $172,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,887 shares of company stock worth $61,926,999. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.06.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $489.75 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $515.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.52 and its 200 day moving average is $333.86.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

