Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $858,000 in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3,873.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

