Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $758,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BIIB opened at $327.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.
Biogen Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
