Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $758,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB opened at $327.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

