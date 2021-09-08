Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,186 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

