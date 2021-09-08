Reflexer Ungovernance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.07 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $29.07 million and $437,907.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $272.52 or 0.00578361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.35 or 1.00162148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00046054 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00066713 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000859 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,666 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

