Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SelectQuote (SLQT)

8/28/2021 – SelectQuote was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

8/27/2021 – SelectQuote had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – SelectQuote was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

8/26/2021 – SelectQuote had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – SelectQuote was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

8/12/2021 – SelectQuote was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

Shares of SLQT opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.10. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker purchased 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 443,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,445. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $140,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

