RealTract Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. RealTract has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $2,433.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RealTract has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One RealTract coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00058501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00150624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.69 or 0.00722312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00043332 BTC.

RealTract Coin Profile

RET is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

