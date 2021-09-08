Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells $33,345.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RPD stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.96. 321,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.73 and a 1 year high of $125.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth about $2,511,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.