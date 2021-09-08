Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones Sells 30,000 Shares

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Anthony Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of Ranpak stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $954,600.00.

NYSE:PACK opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ranpak has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590,194 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,984,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,726,000 after acquiring an additional 308,389 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 875.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,550,000 after acquiring an additional 173,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

