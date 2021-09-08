Rally Market Cap Reaches $176.52 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Rally has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001545 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $176.52 million and approximately $31.52 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00060456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00130063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00185491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.04 or 0.07250917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,856.20 or 0.99858857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,558,803 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

