Quiztok (QTCON) Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $23.02 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quiztok has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

QTCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.