Quixant (LON:QXT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $169.22

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.22 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 177 ($2.31). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29), with a volume of 29,198 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Quixant from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £115.82 million and a P/E ratio of -54.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.79.

In other Quixant news, insider Francis Small purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £48,600 ($63,496.21).

About Quixant (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

