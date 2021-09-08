Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 283 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after acquiring an additional 632,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after acquiring an additional 280,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $90.33. 5,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,867. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $93.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.