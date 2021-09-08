Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.7% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

TXN stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.62. The stock had a trading volume of 57,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,861. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.78. The company has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.