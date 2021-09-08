Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Mastercard stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.90. The company had a trading volume of 192,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,155. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.