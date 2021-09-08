Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,010 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Unilever stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.28. 107,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

