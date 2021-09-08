Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

TSE QTRH opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of C$1.77 and a 52-week high of C$3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$298.02 million and a PE ratio of 81.88.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

QTRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$3.80 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Quarterhill news, insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$25,319.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,335.78. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $76,328 over the last three months.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.