QuarkChain (QKC) Hits Market Capitalization of $142.00 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $142.00 million and approximately $12.96 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00059452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00159214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.24 or 0.00729465 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

