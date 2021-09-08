Quant Market Cap Reaches $3.80 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Quant has traded up 69.5% against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $315.11 or 0.00678610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and approximately $228.95 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001520 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $592.38 or 0.01275718 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.