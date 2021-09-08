Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 419 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 698.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after buying an additional 2,501,742 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $50,197,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after buying an additional 1,282,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

NYSE ENB opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

