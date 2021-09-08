Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

NYSE:EW opened at $121.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $122.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,960 shares of company stock worth $9,717,210. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.