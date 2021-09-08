Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $215.04 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

