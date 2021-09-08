Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,716,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $215.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

