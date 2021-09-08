Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 3,900 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 424.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

NYSE CP opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

