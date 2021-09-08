Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $719,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its position in Intuit by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,888,000 after buying an additional 264,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $560.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $529.64 and a 200-day moving average of $457.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

