Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $3,961,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $103.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

