Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $468,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226,513 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,400 shares of company stock worth $32,609,620. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APH stock opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

