Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 276 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $106.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average is $95.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

