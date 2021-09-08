Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 50.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

AEP stock opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

