Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Issued By B. Riley

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

NYSE OXM opened at $88.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,775.20 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

