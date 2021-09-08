Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Conn’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CONN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.58.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,223.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 1,537 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $44,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,183 shares of company stock worth $2,435,167. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,447,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 23.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,910,000 after buying an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $1,115,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

