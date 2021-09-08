Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $11.13 or 0.00024008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $257.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00061059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00133200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00195266 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.23 or 0.07197674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,470.66 or 1.00196864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.95 or 0.00741591 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

