PYRO Network (PYRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $56,995.75

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded down 76.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. PYRO Network has a market cap of $56,995.75 and approximately $133.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PYRO Network has traded down 73.8% against the US dollar. One PYRO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00060588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00133812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00181886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.99 or 0.07098876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.16 or 1.00214796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.49 or 0.00720485 BTC.

PYRO Network’s total supply is 813,129,490 coins and its circulating supply is 808,116,378 coins. The official message board for PYRO Network is medium.com/@pyronetwork . The official website for PYRO Network is pyro.network . The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PYRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PYRO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PYRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

