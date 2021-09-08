PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.500 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.58.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,385. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average is $107.42. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

