PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CFO Sells $1,459,987.20 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PVH traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $112.70. The stock had a trading volume of 946,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,385. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PVH by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

