PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CEO Martijn Hagman Sells 5,572 Shares

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $121.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average is $107.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 135.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2,934.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 163,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 158,479 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 106,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of PVH by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

