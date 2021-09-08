Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.00

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

FPLPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt raised Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.