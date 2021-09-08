Providence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 388,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 85,152 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 420.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 277,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 223,785 shares during the period.

Shares of FREL stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $33.13.

