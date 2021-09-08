Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,858 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 1.5% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,085. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

