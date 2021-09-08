Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,514 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

PRU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.88. The stock had a trading volume of 37,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,261. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average of $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

